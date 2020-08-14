CBI nabs 2 EPFO officers receiving Rs 8 lakh bribe for settling PF contribution dues

The CBI has arrested two officers of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 8 lakh for settling PF contribution dues worth over Rs 2 crore of his organisation, officials said Friday. Enforcement Officer Brajesh Ranjan Jha and Accounts Officer Narendra Kumar had demanded Rs 9 lakh from a businessman for settling the dues, and had agreed on Rs 8 lakh after negotiations, they said. The dues amount was Rs 74 lakh which had swollen to Rs 2 crore with interest and penalty, they said.

On a complaint from the businessman, the CBI laid a trap when the bribe money was being delivered to them late Thursday night. The waiting CBI team nabbed the accused while allegedly receiving the bribe, the officiasls said.

The probe agency conducted searches at the residences and office of the accused officers, they said..