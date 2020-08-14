Left Menu
Development News Edition

Youth uploads video with pistol on social media, arrested

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said the accused has been identified as Hitesh Bansal, a resident of Shalimar Garden Extension-1 According to the SSP, Bansal confessed that he had put the video on social media to “create terror” in society.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:20 IST
Youth uploads video with pistol on social media, arrested

The Sahibabad police here arrested a youth after a video of his brandishing a pistol and firing in the air surfaced on social media, a senior official said on Friday

Police also seized the pistol and a live cartridge from him on Friday morning. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said the accused has been identified as Hitesh Bansal, a resident of Shalimar Garden Extension-1

According to the SSP, Bansal confessed that he had put the video on social media to “create terror” in society. He has been booked under Section 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others ) of the IPC, the SSP added.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Rly gains lost ground, surpasses last year's loading for August by 7 pc so far

The railways is steadily gaining lost ground in freight loading by surpassing its last years freight figures for August so far by 7 per cent, an achievement given that it was hit hard by the coronavirus crisis since March. According to o...

After scoring my first hundred, didn't know there were 99 more to follow: Tendulkar

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of his first international hundred, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Friday said he never knew that he will score 99 more hundred in his career after scoring his maiden ton. Taking to Twitter he shar...

Fadnavis set to play 'active' role in BJP's preparedness for Bihar polls

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is set to play a key role in his partys preparation for the Bihar Assembly polls, a significant development that comes amid some disquiet in the saffron alliance in t...

With 540 new COVID cases reported in J&K, tally rises to 27,489

With 540 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir, the tally of coronavirus cases reached to 27,489 in the Union Territory on Friday. The Union Territory administration informed that 119 cases were reported from the Jammu division a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020