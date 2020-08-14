Indian Railways to support Fit India Freedom Run initiative introduced by MYAS

Indian Railways has decided to fully support the new initiative "Fit India Freedom Run" introduced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. This event would continue from 15th August to 2nd October 2020. The initiative is being taken up under the aegis of the Fit Indian Movement.

"Fit India Run" has been conceived keeping in view the indispensable need to keep ourselves fit while maintaining social distancing. In this run, one can run/walk along a route of his/her choice, at a time that suits him/her. One can even take breaks during such run/walk. Basically, one runs his own race and times his own pace.

'Fit India Freedom Run' was launched on Friday by Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju and was graced by Shri V.K. Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board. To make the initiative successful, all the Zonal Railways/Units have been advised to spread the awareness and ensure large participation in the movement by encouraging participation of a large number of Railway officials, their families and relatives in the 'Fit India Freedom Run' and to make themselves fit by taking simple steps as given in the guidelines set by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India and stated on their website: www.fitindia.gov.in.

Indian Railways have a great legacy of sports promotion in India since the beginning. It is the biggest promoter of Sports in India by way of providing employment to 300-400 sportspersons every year and giving them all facility and a conducive atmosphere for them to excel in sports to bring laurel to the country. Indian Railways have around 10,000 sportspersons and 300 coaches in 29 game disciplines on its roll. 6 out of total 32 National Sports Awards in 2019-20 were conferred on Indian Railways Sportspersons.

In order to create a state of the art sports infrastructure and training, a provision of 0.5% D&G Charges for 'Sports Development' has been included in all estimates. This is a unique initiative taken by Indian Railways for sports promotion and as a part of Fit India initiative.

To make 'Fit India Freedom Run' a great success, all the General Managers have been asked to spread maximum awareness among Railway family and to ensure maximum participation.

(With Inputs from PIB)