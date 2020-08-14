Film critic Kathi Mahesh held for remarks against Lord Rama

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (PTI): Telugu actor and movie critic Kathi Mahesh was on Friday arrested here for allegedly making objectionable remarks on Lord Rama through the social media, police said. Mahesh posted the alleged objectionable comments on his social media page on Thursday and several complaints were made online accusing him of hurting sentiments and requesting action against him, a senior police official told PTI.

The Cyber Crime Wing of the police on its own registered a case under relevant IPC sections against Mahesh and he was arrested, the official said. In July 2018, Mahesh, also a filmmaker, was booked by the police for making statements that allegedly disrespected Hindu deities and he was externed from the city for six months.