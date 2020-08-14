Left Menu
Film critic Kathi Mahesh held for remarks against Lord Rama

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (PTI): Telugu actor and movie critic Kathi Mahesh was on Friday arrested here for allegedly making objectionable remarks on Lord Rama through the social media, police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:59 IST
Mahesh posted the alleged objectionable comments on his social media page on Thursday and several complaints were made online accusing him of hurting sentiments and requesting action against him, a senior police official told PTI.

The Cyber Crime Wing of the police on its own registered a case under relevant IPC sections against Mahesh and he was arrested, the official said. In July 2018, Mahesh, also a filmmaker, was booked by the police for making statements that allegedly disrespected Hindu deities and he was externed from the city for six months.

