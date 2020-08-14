Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: 3 govt teachers with fake degrees dismissed from service

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) Three government school teachers in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur were dismissed from services on Friday for allegedly using fake degrees to get the job, an official of the education department said They have been identified as Sunil Yadav, Madan Chandra and Grijesh Pati Tripathi, Basic Siksha Adhikari Bhupendra Narayan Singh told reporters here.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:03 IST
UP: 3 govt teachers with fake degrees dismissed from service

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) Three government school teachers in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur were dismissed from services on Friday for allegedly using fake degrees to get the job, an official of the education department said

They have been identified as Sunil Yadav, Madan Chandra and Grijesh Pati Tripathi, Basic Siksha Adhikari Bhupendra Narayan Singh told reporters here. Yadav was teaching at the Belghat primary school. "A man complained that he used a fake identity to get the job, following which an investigation started," the basic siksha adhikari said. It was found that Sunil Yadav is a resident of Bihar but in documents he had mentioned Gorakhpur's Kahjni his home town, he said

Chandra was appointed on February 6, 2010, as an assistant teacher at the Etauva primary school at Brahampur block, while Tripathi was an assistant teacher at the Bankat Primary school at Belghat block since May 8, 2000. So far, 58 teachers have been dismissed from services in the district and an investigation is underway against 29 teachers for using fake degrees, the basic siksha adhikari said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Michael Bloomberg, John Legend, Billie Eilish added as Democratic convention takes shape

John Legend, Billie Eilish, Common and Billy Porter are among the musical artists who will perform at next weeks Democratic National Convention, officials said on Friday, while billionaire former presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg wil...

Ghaziabad: Police file charge sheet against 10 in scribe murder case

The Vijay Nagar police of Ghaziabad has filed a charge sheet in a court against 10 people in the murder case of journalist Vikram Joshi, an official said on Friday. Thirty-five-year-old Joshi, a journalist with a local Hindi daily, was at...

Thai student rallies continue despite activist's arrest

Student activists at Thailands most prestigious university defied a ban by college administrators and staged an anti-government rally on Friday, as a prominent protest leader was arrested elsewhere for his involvement in a previous demonstr...

Include chapters on citizens duties in school books: Govt to NCERT, states

As public participation gains significance in the fight against coronavirus, the Centre on Friday asked the NCERT and state governments to include chapters on citizens duties in school books. Union Secretary, Department of Justice, Barun Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020