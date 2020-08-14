UP: 3 govt teachers with fake degrees dismissed from service

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) Three government school teachers in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur were dismissed from services on Friday for allegedly using fake degrees to get the job, an official of the education department said

They have been identified as Sunil Yadav, Madan Chandra and Grijesh Pati Tripathi, Basic Siksha Adhikari Bhupendra Narayan Singh told reporters here. Yadav was teaching at the Belghat primary school. "A man complained that he used a fake identity to get the job, following which an investigation started," the basic siksha adhikari said. It was found that Sunil Yadav is a resident of Bihar but in documents he had mentioned Gorakhpur's Kahjni his home town, he said

Chandra was appointed on February 6, 2010, as an assistant teacher at the Etauva primary school at Brahampur block, while Tripathi was an assistant teacher at the Bankat Primary school at Belghat block since May 8, 2000. So far, 58 teachers have been dismissed from services in the district and an investigation is underway against 29 teachers for using fake degrees, the basic siksha adhikari said.