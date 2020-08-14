Time to drive out coronavirus, says Gujarat CM

Left Menu
On the eve of Independence Day, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani called on the state's people to "drive out" coronavirus through collective efforts. Even the Supreme Court, WHO and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad have taken note of Gujarat's efforts in tackling the pandemic," said Rupani.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:14 IST
On the eve of Independence Day, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani called on the state's people to "drive out" coronavirus through collective efforts. Development had slowed down due to the pandemic, but people should convert the calamity into an opportunity which is something Gujaratis are known for, he said.

"People of this country expelled Britishers from India under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership. Now we all need to come together and drive out coronavirus. "I am confident that people of Gujarat will win this fight against COVID-19," he said in an address on the eve of Independence Day.

Just as people voluntarily joined the non-violent movement for independence honouring Gandhiji's call, a similar movement has started against coronavirus under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Rupani. The chief minister urged people to use mask, maintain social distancing and sanitize hands frequently to stop the spread of the virus.

He also listed various decisions of his government for the welfare of farmers, tribals, small and medium sized businesses, students and the marginalised sections of society. He also lauded the state government's efforts to tackle the pandemic.

"In a proactive approach, we created dedicated Covid hospitals with 2,200 beds in four major cities as soon as the first case emerged on March 19 in Gujarat. At present, over 50,000 beds are reserved for coronavirus patients in the state," he said. The government has successfully brought down the mortality rate to 2.1 per cent in the state, he noted.

"Patients are recovering fast. Our recovery rate now stands at 77 per cent. Even the Supreme Court, WHO and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad have taken note of Gujarat's efforts in tackling the pandemic," said Rupani. He also reminded people that his government recently announced a package of Rs 14,000 crore to bring the state's economy back on track.

The chief minister also paid tributes to all the "corona-warriors" such as doctors and police personnel who laid down their lives in the battle against the pandemic..

