Small amount of chemicals disposed of at UK Sellafield nuclear site

Sellafield Ltd said on Friday that specialists are at its Magnox reprocessing site in northwest England to dispose of a small amount of chemicals after a routine inspection.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:20 IST
Sellafield Ltd said on Friday that specialists are at its Magnox reprocessing site in northwest England to dispose of a small amount of chemicals after a routine inspection. The chemical, organic peroxide, is used across many industries and was stored at the reprocessing plant, segregated from the nuclear operations of the plant.

The reprocessing plant was evacuated as a precautionary measure on Thursday. The plant was not in operation at the time, Sellafield Ltd said in a statement. "Chemical monitoring is undertaken across the site to understand changing chemical states and to inform when and how industrial chemicals should be stored or disposed of," the company said.

"The risk has been identified as a conventional safety issue rather than a nuclear safety risk," it added. Sellafield is a former nuclear power generating site. The Magnox plant at the site is due to close this year. It processes and separates plutonium and uranium.

