PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:51 IST
Two narcotics smugglers nabbed with 32 kgs of cannabis in Jammu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Anti-Narcotic Task Force of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday arrested two alleged narcotics smugglers and seized 32 kilograms of cannabis worth Rs 1.3 crores from them, an official said. Identifying the arrested accused as Angrez Singh and Sahib Singh, the ANTF officials said the two had brought the drug consignment to Jammu on their way to Mumbai from Srinagar.

An ANTF unit swung into action on a tip-off that the duo had concealed the consignment in a truck that they had parked in the transport yard of the city. The ANTF sleuth located the truck and recovered the cannabis sack from the vehicle, the officials said, adding a case has been registered under the NDPS Act against the two.

The ANTF sleuths also seized the truck and trying to ascertain links of the duo, he said.

