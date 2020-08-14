U'khand commission recommends masterplan for development of Gairsain

The Uttarakhand Rural Development and Migration Commission on Friday recommended preparation of a masterplan for rapid development of Chamoli district's Gairsain, which became the summer capital of the state recently. The recommendation forms part of the commission's report on the status of migration from the villages of the district in the last 10 years released by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Strengthening the rural economy with a focus on the development of women and micro industries to create employment opportunities at the local level are part of the commission's recommendations for the masterplan. The commission has also recommended the promotion of local platforms for marketing of local products. It suggested paying more attention to the tourism sector and upscaling projects at the block level to speed up development. Wildlife tourism, trekking, hiking, homestay facilities and rafting need to be promoted in the district to kickstart the local economy, it said The commission recommended prioritising groundwater recharge projects to fight the shortage of water in remote hill areas caused by the drying up of the traditional resources of water. On the status of migration from the district, it said a total of 32,020 people have migrated temporarily and 14,289 permanently from the villages of Chamoli district in the last 10 years. The report said 42 per cent of the people migrated are in the age group of 26 to 35 years.

In every development block of the district, the rate of temporary migration has been more than permanent migration, it said. Temporary migrants keep returning to their homes from time to time while those who have migrated permanently have left their homes for good.

The report said 556 village panchayats of the district have seen temporary migration during the last 10 years, while 373 village panchayats have seen permanent migration..