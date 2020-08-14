Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand commission recommends masterplan for development of Gairsain

The recommendation forms part of the commission's report on the status of migration from the villages of the district in the last 10 years released by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. Strengthening the rural economy with a focus on the development of women and micro industries to create employment opportunities at the local level are part of the commission's recommendations for the masterplan.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-08-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 19:57 IST
U'khand commission recommends masterplan for development of Gairsain

The Uttarakhand Rural Development and Migration Commission on Friday recommended preparation of a masterplan for rapid development of Chamoli district's Gairsain, which became the summer capital of the state recently. The recommendation forms part of the commission's report on the status of migration from the villages of the district in the last 10 years released by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Strengthening the rural economy with a focus on the development of women and micro industries to create employment opportunities at the local level are part of the commission's recommendations for the masterplan.   The commission has also recommended the promotion of local platforms for marketing of local products. It suggested paying more attention to the tourism sector and upscaling projects at the block level to speed up development.         Wildlife tourism, trekking, hiking, homestay facilities and rafting need to be promoted in the district to kickstart the local economy, it said   The commission recommended prioritising groundwater recharge projects to fight the shortage of water in remote hill areas caused by the drying up of the traditional resources of water.         On the status of migration from the district, it said a total of 32,020 people have migrated temporarily and 14,289 permanently from the villages of Chamoli district in the last 10 years. The report said 42 per cent of the people migrated are in the age group of 26 to 35 years.

In every development block of the district, the rate of temporary migration has been more than permanent migration, it said. Temporary migrants keep returning to their homes from time to time while those who have migrated permanently have left their homes for good.

The report said 556 village panchayats of the district have seen temporary migration during the last 10 years, while 373 village panchayats have seen permanent migration..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

ATP adjusts schedule, plans season-end Finals without fans

The Italian Open is shifting to a week earlier than originally planned in September, and the Hamburg European Open -- scrapped in July because of the coronavirus pandemic -- will follow it on a provisional ATP calendar for the rest of the 2...

NCLAT sets aside insolvency proceedings against Ansal Properties and Infrastructure

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT on Friday set aside the insolvency proceedings against Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd and ruled that the management of the company be handed over back to its board. A three-member N...

Trump's younger brother, Robert, is hospitalised in New York

President Donald Trumps younger brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalised in New York, according to the White House. The president is expected to visit his 72-year-old brother at a hospital in Manhattan on Friday, according to White Hous...

U.S. government watchdog says top homeland security appointments were improper

A U.S. government watchdog agency said on Friday that the appointments of two top homeland security officials in the administration of President Donald Trump were improper. The U.S. Government Accountability Office GAO found that the appoin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020