Left Menu
Development News Edition

We expect China to sincerely work with us to achieve complete disengagement: MEA on border row

The MEA spokesperson said India expects that the Chinese side to sincerely work with India towards the objective of complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas as agreed by the Special Representatives of the two countries. The formal process of disengagement of troops began on July 6, a day after a nearly two-hour telephonic conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on ways to bring down tensions in the area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 20:03 IST
We expect China to sincerely work with us to achieve complete disengagement: MEA on border row
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India on Friday said it expects China to sincerely work with it towards the objective of achieving "complete disengagement" of troops and de-escalation of tension in the border areas in eastern Ladakh. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas as agreed to by the two sides is essential in the context of overall development of the bilateral relationship.

"As the external affairs minister had noted in a recent interview 'the state of the border and the future of our ties, cannot be separated'," Srivastava said at an online media briefing. He said both sides have reached an agreement on broad principles of disengagement and based on it, some progress had been earlier made. "I must add that translating these principles on ground is a complex process that requires re-deployment of troops by each side towards their regular posts on their respective sides of the LAC (Line of Actual Control)," Srivastava said. "It is natural that this can be done only through mutually agreed reciprocal actions. While we would like the ongoing disengagement process to be completed at the earliest, it is important to bear in mind that achieving this requires agreed actions by both sides," he added. The MEA spokesperson said India expects that the Chinese side to sincerely work with India towards the objective of complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas as agreed by the Special Representatives of the two countries.

The formal process of disengagement of troops began on July 6, a day after a nearly two-hour telephonic conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on ways to bring down tensions in the area. Doval and Wang are special representatives on the boundary question. The Chinese People's Liberation Army(PLA) has pulled back from Galwan Valley and certain other friction points but the withdrawal of its troops has not moved forward from the Finger areas in Pangong Tso, Gogra and Depsang as demanded by India, according to military sources.

India has been insisting that China must withdraw its forces from areas between Finger Four and Eight. The mountain spurs in the area are referred to as Fingers.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin proposes seven-way online summit to avoid "confrontation" over Iran - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proposed holding a seven-way online summit of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council together with Germany and Iran, to outline steps aimed at avoiding a confrontation over the Ira...

RMP shortlists 27 participants for awards in Twitter thread competition

The Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini RMP, which trains elected representatives from panchayat to parliament levels, on Friday said it organised a Twitter thread competition and shortlisted 27 out of more than 300 participants for awards. The insti...

ATP adjusts schedule, plans season-end Finals without fans

The Italian Open is shifting to a week earlier than originally planned in September, and the Hamburg European Open -- scrapped in July because of the coronavirus pandemic -- will follow it on a provisional ATP calendar for the rest of the 2...

NCLAT sets aside insolvency proceedings against Ansal Properties and Infrastructure

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT on Friday set aside the insolvency proceedings against Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd and ruled that the management of the company be handed over back to its board. A three-member N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020