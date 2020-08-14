Left Menu
Millions ‘on the edge’ in DR Congo, now in even greater danger of tipping over: WFP

Millions of lives could be lost to hunger in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), amid escalating conflict and worsening COVID-19 transmission, the UN emergency food relief agency has warned, urging the international community to step up support for the African nation.

UN News | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 20:13 IST
Displaced persons across the DRC – numbering more than five million – live in makeshift camps and urban areas with poor sanitation and healthcare, making them especially susceptible to COVID-19. Image Credit: World Food Programme

According to the World Food Programme (WFP), latest national data shows that about four in ten people in the DRC are food insecure, with some 15.6 million sufferings "crisis" or "emergency" levels of hunger.

"So many Congolese are on the edge, and an even greater danger now of being tipped over the edge", said Claude Jibidar, the head of WFP operations in the country.

"The world just can't let that happen, worried though it understandably is about the huge toll COVID-19 is taking on lives and livelihoods elsewhere."

Crisis in every direction

Outbreaks of diseases, violence, and fears of a poor harvest, are worsening an already alarming situation.

Malnutrition is particularly pervasive in the east of the country, where decades of brutal conflict has forced millions from their homes – many of them numerous times. In the first half of 2020, almost a million people were uprooted from their homes due to new violence.

Displaced persons across the DRC – numbering more than five million – live in makeshift camps and urban areas with poor sanitation and healthcare, making them especially susceptible to COVID-19.

Adding to this are killer diseases, malaria and cholera, exacerbating the hunger challenge. A new large-scale outbreak of measles in the central Kasai region has significantly increased the risk of fatalities among malnourished children.

The dire health situation is compounded by successive outbreaks of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD). By the time the DRC's tenth and biggest Ebola epidemic ended in June, has claimed almost 2,300 lives in the east over two years, the eleventh had erupted in the northwest and continues to spread.

Resources urgently needed

Against this bleak picture, UN agencies, including the WFP have been working to provide life-saving assistance across the nation.

On its part, WFP needs another $172 million to be able to fully implement its emergency operation in the country over the next six months. With enough resources, it aims to reach 8.6 million people this year– including almost a million of those hit hardest by the pandemic – up from a record 6.9 million reached in 2019.

However, without the necessary funding, food rations and cash assistance will have to be cut, then the number of people being helped warned the UN agency.

"Interventions to treat and prevent acute malnutrition – which afflicts 3.4 million Congolese children – are at immediate risk", it said.

Visit UN News for more.

