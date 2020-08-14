Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 440 vehicle owners penalised for PUC violations

Nearly 440 vehicle owners were issued challans of Rs 10,000 each for Pollution Under Check (PUC) violations in a special drive launched this week by the Delhi Transport department, officials said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 20:31 IST
Nearly 440 vehicle owners penalised for PUC violations

Nearly 440 vehicle owners were issued challans of Rs 10,000 each for Pollution Under Check (PUC) violations in a special drive launched this week by the Delhi Transport department, officials said on Friday. Besides the 439 PUC challans, 61 other challans were issued for visible pollution caused by vehicles, they said.

"The number of vehicles on the city roads have increased due to the improved COVID-19 situation. Around 40 teams have been formed to enforce pollution-related and other MV Act violations, under the drive launched on Wednesday," a senior Transport department official said. As per rules, PUC tests are mandatory in Delhi after every three months.

The fine of Rs 1,000 on first instance and Rs 2,000 for every subsequent violation of PUC norm has been increased to Rs 10,000 under the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2019 which came into being on September 1. Vehicles are checked for emissions of smoke, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and other air pollutants in a PUC test.

The officials said the focus during the drive was at 13 hotspots where vehicles were being checked by enforcement wing personnel and others for PUC certificates. "Although relaxations have been announced with regard to validity of other documents like fitness and driving licence but vehicle owners not having any PUC certificate or expired one are being challaned," they said.

With enforcement of the amended MV Act, a surge was noticed in the number of vehicles reaching PUC centres for the mandatory inspection..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin proposes seven-way online summit to avoid "confrontation" over Iran - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proposed holding a seven-way online summit of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council together with Germany and Iran, to outline steps aimed at avoiding a confrontation over the Ira...

RMP shortlists 27 participants for awards in Twitter thread competition

The Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini RMP, which trains elected representatives from panchayat to parliament levels, on Friday said it organised a Twitter thread competition and shortlisted 27 out of more than 300 participants for awards. The insti...

ATP adjusts schedule, plans season-end Finals without fans

The Italian Open is shifting to a week earlier than originally planned in September, and the Hamburg European Open -- scrapped in July because of the coronavirus pandemic -- will follow it on a provisional ATP calendar for the rest of the 2...

NCLAT sets aside insolvency proceedings against Ansal Properties and Infrastructure

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT on Friday set aside the insolvency proceedings against Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd and ruled that the management of the company be handed over back to its board. A three-member N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020