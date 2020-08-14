Man hammers son to death over property dispute

Visakhapatnam, Aug 14 (PTI): A man fatally hit his son with a hammer allegedly over a property dispute near here and gave himself to the police on Friday. G Veerraju (72), who retired from the merchant navy, allegedly attacked his son Jalaraju (41), also serving in the merchant navy, the police said.

On seeing the 41-year-old bleeding, his relatives took him to a hospital but he died midway, they said, adding that the victim has two sons. Meanwhile, Veerraju surrendered to the police.

Based on a complaint from Jalaraju's wife, police registered a case and further investigations are on..