UP: Midwife suspended for holding woman 'hostage' for non-payment of fees

A day after a man alleged his wife was held hostage at a community health centre for non-payment of fees after the delivery of their daughter, the health department on Friday suspended a midwife. In a video that went viral on social media, Ballia native Bablu Giri on Thursday claimed that he had to sell his wife's 'mangal sutra' to pay the money to the auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM).

The district administration had ordered a probe into the matter on Thursday. ANM Pushpa Rai has been suspended on the basis of a report by the Community Health Centre (CHC) medical superintendent, Additional Chief Medical Officer Rajnath Singh said.

"A departmental probe is underway in the matter," he said. In his video, Giri had said his wife gave birth to their daughter on Wednesday but she was held hostage by the CHC as he had no money to pay the bill.

"I sold my wife's 'mangal sutra' for Rs 5,000 to pay the money to ANM Pushpa Rai," he had alleged..