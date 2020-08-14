Left Menu
Signing of MoUs, contracts will give impetus to self-reliance in defence sector: Rajnath Singh

Four contracts of Defence India Start-up Challenge and four MoUs between industry partners and defence PSUs were signed on Friday, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while adding that this would give impetus to self-reliance in the defence sector.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:22 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Four contracts of Defence India Start-up Challenge and four MoUs between industry partners and defence PSUs were signed on Friday, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while adding that this would give impetus to self-reliance in the defence sector. "A number of Expression of Interest/Request for Proposal were also issued," said Singh.

"Signing of these MoUs and contracts will give impetus to self-reliance in technologies related to Defence manufacturing. Self-reliance in Defence manufacturing has not been envisioned only as a domestic requirement but also with perspective to build export capabilities," he added. Singh on Friday launched a portal for 'Opportunities For Make In India In Defence' via video conferencing facility as part of 'Atmanirbharta Saptah'. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat also attended the valedictory session.

"During the last seven days, several organisations made a number of launches, discussed and signed different types of MOUs, which help the country in realising the dream of self-dependence," he said. Singh lauded the Bihar's Development Production unit and said, " The Defence Production unit of Bihar launched an indigenous portal which will attract vendors on the stop shop online market. This unique initiative will help in the manufacturing of defence items, components and spares."

The platform will also support Indian industries in the defence sector in bringing transparency and also fulfilling the dream of self-reliant India. Last Sunday, the government had come out with a list of 101 items that cannot be purchased from outside.

"I am happy to announce that for the first time we have come out with the list of 101 items, which we will not import, we call this list as a negative list, " he had said. "In the coming days, we will include more items so that we can save imports worth crores of rupees. Our defence PSUs and ordnance factories are working in this direction. These industries are the backbone of our forces," the minister further said. (ANI)

