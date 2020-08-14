Rawat to unfurl tricolour in Uk'd summer capital Gairsain too

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will unfurl the tricolour on the Independence Day Saturday both in Dehradun and Gairsain which was declared the state's summer capital recently.

After the flag-hoisting ceremony in Dehradun, Chief Minister will go to Gairsain where he will lay the foundation stone of some development projects and inaugurate some others after unfurling the tricolour to mark the Independence Day, a CMO official here said. It will be for the first time after the creation of Uttarakhand that its CM will unfurl the national flag in Gairsain, a remote hill town in Chamoli district which the hill people wanted to be made the permanent state's capital. Rawat will also go to Dudhatoli on Sunday to unveil there a statue of freedom fighter Virchandra Singh Garhwali, he said.