Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-DAY: CRPF officer who served in Kashmir awarded gallantry medal 7th time in 4 yrs

CRPF officer Naresh Kumar was on Friday awarded yet another gallantry medal, his seventh in the last four years, for leading his troops in an operation that resulted in the killing of three terrorists who attacked a security force camp near the Srinagar airport in 2017.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 23:37 IST
I-DAY: CRPF officer who served in Kashmir awarded gallantry medal 7th time in 4 yrs

CRPF officer Naresh Kumar was on Friday awarded yet another gallantry medal, his seventh in the last four years, for leading his troops in an operation that resulted in the killing of three terrorists who attacked a security force camp near the Srinagar airport in 2017. The 35-year-old assistant commandant (AC), who joined the Central Reserve Police Force in 2013, has been decorated with the "6th bar to Police Medal for Gallantry" on the eve of the Independence Day.

"This is his seventh bravery medal in the last four years. He has become the highest medal winner after second-in-command rank officer P R Mishra of the force who has won six such medals. including the third highest peace time medal Shaurya Chakra," a senior CRPF officer said. Kumar told PTI he was "elated with the news of the latest medal".

"I wish to keep serving my country and this is what I donned my uniform for," Kumar, now posted in Delhi, said. The CRPF, country's largest paramilitary force with over 3.25 lakh personnel, has bagged the second highest 55 gallantry medals this time after 81 of Jammu and Kashmir Police. The lead internal security force bagged the most bravery medals among the paramilitary forces.

Kumar, who hails from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was first awarded with a gallantry medal in 2017 and has been heading the elite quick action team (QAT) of the central force in the Kashmir Valley till recently. "I joined Kashmir as soon as I passed out from the academy. I wish to go back to Kashmir on posting again," he said.

The CRPF called Kumar an officer with "sharp tactical acumen and indomitable courage". The officer holds a B.Tech from Punjabi University, Patiala and his wife, also his batchmate, Assistant Commandant Sheetal Rawat serves in the CRPF.

The CRPF QAT is virtually a part of every counter-terrorist operation conducted by the joint forces that include the state police and the Army. "This year alone, the valley QAT has been adorned with more than 15 gallantry medals," a CRPF spokesperson said.

Kumar's successor and present QAT commander AC L Ibpmcho Singh and his colleague constable Devsant Kumar were awarded their third and second gallantry medals, respectively. Former CRPF Inspector General (Kashmir) Ravideep Singh Sahi has also been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), as per the awardees list issued by the Union home ministry on Friday.

"Out of the 55 gallantry medals awarded to the force, 41 were awarded for operations in Jammu and Kashmir while 14 relate to the operations against maoists in Chhattisgarh," the spokesperson said. A team of the 208th battalion of CoBRA commandos that undertook a fierce gunbattle with Naxals in the Left Wing Extremism affected Sukma district of Chhattisgarh and reportedly killed nine ultras in 2016 has also been given eight bravery medals, including three posthumously.

The force has been awarded 63 medals for meritorious and distinguished service that includes Deputy Inspectors General Annie Abraham and Yogyan Singh..

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Latin American should not support Venezuela's December assembly vote -Duque

A regional bloc comprised mostly of Latin American nations cannot support upcoming legislative elections in Venezuela because President Nicolas Maduro is manipulating the process to wrest control of Congress from the opposition, Colombian l...

Moscow attributes 1,706 deaths to coronavirus in July

Moscows health department said on Friday it had recorded 1,706 deaths related to the novel coronavirus in July, a toll it said helped account for a rise of about 7 in the citys mortality rate compared to the same month last year.Moscow, the...

Biden and Harris formally file for Democratic nomination

Former US vice president Joe Biden and Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris on Friday formally signed the required documents to get nominated as the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the Democratic Party for the November 3 gen...

Hezbollah chief says UAE-Israeli deal was favour to Trump

The leader of Lebanons Iran-backed Hezbollah movement on Friday condemned the deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalize ties as a betrayal of Islam and Arabs, saying it was done as a favor to U.S. President Donald Trump....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020