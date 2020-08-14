Rain lashes in several parts of Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Several parts of Bhubaneswar in Odisha received heavy rainfall on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha due to a low-pressure area formed over North-West Bay of Bengal off North Odisha-West Bengal coast between 8:30 am on Thursday and 8:30 am of Saturday.

Following the IMD prediction, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena on Thursday issued an advisory for all the district collectors, asking them to remain on alert and monitor the situation of 'enhanced rainfall' very closely. (ANI)