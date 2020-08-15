Left Menu
I-day celebrations: Coimbatore artist draws images of freedom fighters on cell batteries

An artist drew images of freedom fighters on cell batteries ahead of the 74th Independence day celebration in Coimbatore.

ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 15-08-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 00:09 IST
Coimbatore based miniature artist, Raja draws images of freedom fighters on cell batteries. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Coimbatore based miniature artist, Raja has found this innovative way of presenting his art to create awareness among the children. Raja, speaking to ANI said, "The idea is to create awareness among children about various freedom fighters, as many kids do not know about them."

On August 15, 1947, India had achieved independence after years of struggle. On this day, it ceased to be a colonial nation and secured full autonomy from the British that ruled over it for years. The day holds great significance in the heart of every Indian citizen living in India and abroad.

On August 15, 2020, India will mark the 74th Independence Day. (ANI)

