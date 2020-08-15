Shahberi: Orders issued to attach properties worth Rs 1.80 cr of builder brothers

Left Menu
The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Friday issued orders for attaching ill-gotten properties worth Rs 1.80 crore of two builder brothers booked under the Gangsters Act in connection with illegal constructions in Greater Noida's Shahberi, officials said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-08-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 00:58 IST
The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Friday issued orders for attaching ill-gotten properties worth Rs 1.80 crore of two builder brothers booked under the Gangsters Act in connection with illegal constructions in Greater Noida's Shahberi, officials said. The order has been issued for properties belonging to Tarun Yadav and Varun Yadav, both residents of Shaberi, and include six flats and a land plot, a police spokesperson said.

"The accused brothers have illegally accumulated properties worth Rs 1.80 crore. Orders for their attachment have been issued now," the spokesperson said. The district police had on Tuesday issued a similar order for attachment of ill-gotten properties worth Rs 1.20 crore of eight people in connection with illegal construction in Shahberi.

Meanwhile, Shahberi residents raised question over attachment of "illegal' properties by police. "When the Allahabad High Court has issued a status quo on properties in Shahberi and the local Greater Noida Authority has not sanctioned any map for buildings in Shahberi, it means the buildings in the area are illegal. The registries on properties do not hold any value. What will police do after attaching properties which are illegal and actually have no value," Sachin Raghav, a local resident, said.

Abhinav Khare, another resident, said they have urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help the Shahberi homebuyers who have been "trapped" into buying illegal properties. "Otherwise we will have to move the court to seek an enquiry into the matter by the Central Bureau of Investigation or the Enforcement Directorate," Khare said.

Shahberi had come under the spotlight on July 17, 2018 when two adjoining multi-storey buildings, which were illegally constructed collapsed on each other, killing nine people, including two women and an infant. Eventual probes by administration and local authorities found that several buildings had come up in the area illegally. Official documents accessed by PTI showed around 1,500 properties have been registered in Shahberi since the twin-building collapse in 2018.

An audit report on construction quality of structures in Shahberi by Indian Institute of Technology Delhi found that most of the buildings as unsafe and predicted their life to be 10 years, the locals had claimed earlier..

