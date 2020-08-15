Left Menu
Development News Edition

Researchers identify 73 novel variants of COVID-19 strain in Odisha

Besides, the study will help understand the vulnerability of the strains, new therapeutic target and new mutation in eastern India, especially in Odisha, Das said. The rapid emergence of COVID-19 as a pandemic, which has affected millions of people across the world, has necessitated sensitive and high-throughput approaches for the diagnosis, surveillance and determining the genetic epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2, which will help in tracking strain information as well, he said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-08-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 11:32 IST
Researchers identify 73 novel variants of COVID-19 strain in Odisha

A team of genomic researchers from two institutes has identified 73 novel variants of the COVID-19 strain in Odisha, its head has said. The researchers are from CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB), New Delhi and Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar, he said.

"The research team, which carried out sequencing of 1,536 samples including 752 clinical samples, reported two lineages -- B.1.112 and B.1.99 -- for the first time in India," Dr Jayashankar Das, lead investigator and director (research) of the IMS and SUM Hospital, said on Friday. If one gets to know the detailed character of the novel coronavirus, it will be very easy to treat patients and cure them, he said.

The research team, supported by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), validated the most-advanced COVID-19 sequencing technology. This could be a potential high-sensitivity assay for the detection of SARS- CoV-2 with the additional advantage of enabling genetic epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2, Das said. With this study, India has beaten 12 organisations in 10 countries to complete the first field validation and release the data online, he said, quoting a report by sequencing tech giant Illumina.

The IMS and SUM Hospital researchers are also undertaking the sequencing and analysis of 500 viral genomes to understand the mild, moderate and critical coronavirus infection along with its transmission capabilities, he said. Besides, the study will help understand the vulnerability of the strains, new therapeutic target and new mutation in eastern India, especially in Odisha, Das said.

The rapid emergence of COVID-19 as a pandemic, which has affected millions of people across the world, has necessitated sensitive and high-throughput approaches for the diagnosis, surveillance and determining the genetic epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2, which will help in tracking strain information as well, he said. Asked about the difference between RT-PCR test and COVID-19 sequencing tests, Das said, "The COVID-19 sequencing reports give the entire history of the coronavirus, while the RT-PCR tests only determine whether a patient is positive or negative for the infection." PTI AAM ACD ACD

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out at godown in Delhi

A fire broke out at a godown in southeast Delhis Okhla area on Saturday morning, officials said. The fire department said it received information regarding the blaze around 9 am.Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The godown is locate...

Delighted with achieving 8-2 result against Barcelona: Hansi Flick

After giving an 8-2 hiding to Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, Bayern Munichs manager Hansi Flick said that the side is extremely delighted with the result. Barcelona ended up conceding eight goals in a match for the ...

MP govt to develop Ram Van Gaman Path, Ramayan Circuit: CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the government will develop Ram Van Gaman Path and Ramayan Circuit in the state to boost tourism. He was speaking at the state-level Independence Day function after unfurl...

Minorities seek answers from Pakistan as many continue to disappear

By Reena Bhardwaj Just four days ago Sarang Joyo went missing from his home in Karachi. Joyo, a research associate by profession, was actively campaigning for the release of the many missing persons of Sindh.Struggling for Joyos release, hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020