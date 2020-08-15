Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 12:11 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 11:43 a.m.

Telangana continues to see surge in COVID-19 with 1,863 new cases. 11:33 a.m.

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' was the centrepiece of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address as he presented a broad outline for spurring India's growth in diverse sectors and asserted that the coronavirus pandemic cannot halt the country's march towards self-reliance. Sri Lanka Cricket has sounded out BCCI its willingness to host India's Test series against England scheduled early next year, if the neccesity arises in view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report.

11:31 a.m. A team of genomic researchers from two institutes has identified 73 novel variants of the COVID-19 strain in Odisha, its head says.

11:20 a.m. Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa calls on the people not to worry or be afraid of COVID-19 infection, as he vowed to build a "welfare state" with development as the only mantra, while fighting the pandemic.

11:16 a.m. India's COVID-19 tally crosses 25 lakh with 65,002 new cases.

Subdued Independence Day celebrations in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh due to COVID-19. 11:03 a.m.

Mass production of COVID-19 vaccine to begin in India once scientists give nod, PM Narendra Modi says. 10:57 a.m.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy calls upon the people to ensure that they played a proactive role and extended sustained cooperation to the government in its fight against COVID-19 in the Union Territory. 10:03 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,607 as 95 more people, including a legislator, tested positive for the infection, while one more fatality pushed its coronavirus death toll to five, a health official says. 9:09 a.m.

With the coronavirus infection spreading to over 300 villages in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, state minister Subhash Desai has instructed the authorities to increase testing in rural parts. 8:07 a.m.

A kit containing a mask, a small bottle of hand sanitiser and a pair of gloves kept on all chairs which were neatly separated to maintain the prescribed distance -- Independence Day celebrations this year typified the 'new normal' in times of COVID-19. 7:30 a.m.

Pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Vaishno Devi in the Trikuta Hills of Jammu and Kashmir' Reasi district will resume from Sunday after remaining suspended for nearly five months in view of the coronavirus pandemic, officials say. 6:16 a.m. Multi-layered security arrangements and measures to ensure social distancing are in place for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Mughal-era Red Fort this year.

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada's COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

