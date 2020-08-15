Left Menu
Arvind Kejriwal remembers Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, others on Independence Day

Independence Day is an occasion to remember the freedom fighters from Bhagat Singh to Mahatma Gandhi who sacrificed everything so that we could breathe freely, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 13:52 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Independence Day is an occasion to remember the freedom fighters from Bhagat Singh to Mahatma Gandhi who sacrificed everything so that we could breathe freely, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. "Today is the day for remembering all those who sacrificed their lives for getting independence from the British. Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqullah Khan, among lakhs of others gave the supreme sacrifice for the nation," Kejriwal said.

"Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and many others put their everything at stake. But today is also the day for remembering those who made the supreme sacrifice in the last 73 years since Independence for the country," he said The reason that the countrymen are able to live and breathe freely is because of the sacrifice of these great people, he added.

He further thanked the people of Delhi for keeping the coronavirus situation under check and for decreasing the pollution level by 25 percent in the past five years. "The pollution level in Delhi reduced by 25 percent in the past five years. The pollution level in 2020 is 25 percent less than the level in 2015. We are not happy with this, we need to take more steps and we will decrease it further," Kejriwal said.

He also highlighted the success of the people's fight against dengue and said that the ongoing battle against COVID-19 was currently under control and will be won in the long run. "The Delhi model is taking people, organisations, institutions, and governments together. It is due to the combined efforts of all that the COVID-19 situation is under check. I thank the Centre, religious organisations, NGOs, Corona warriors among others for their contribution in the fight against the disease," he said. (ANI)

