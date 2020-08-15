I-day celebrated in Nagaland amid strict observance of corona protocols

Nagaland Saturday joined the nation in celebrating the 74th Independence Day by adhering to all COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, minimal attendance and devoid of the traditional march-past and cultural presentations at the state-level function. The main celebration at the State Secretariate Plaza had the minimum presence of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, couple of cabinet ministers, lone Rajya Sabha MP from the state, K G Kenye, senior bureaucrats, top ranking officials of the police, paramilitary and armed forces, besides a handful of head of departments.

The diginitaries wore face masks while hand sanitisers were placed at the entrance. The customary march-past was replaced with only two battalions of state police giving the guard of honour and the police brass band rendering the national anthem.

The traditional cultural shows and musical presentations by task force for music and arts, which used to be part of the celebration earlier, were turned into virtual presentations and broadcast through the digital platforms. Stalls of different departments showcasing their achievements were also missing this time as precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

Celebrations in other districts and divisional headquarters were organised in token manner with Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton unfurling the national flag in the commercial hub Dimapur, while few ministers and advisors graced the occasion in at least six other districts. While the legislators and Deputy Commissioners unfurled the national tri-colour arrangements were made to watch the live-streaming of the main event throughout the state by the Department of Information and Public Relations.

Notably, among the 12 districts in the state, the newly created Noklak celebrated the occasion for the first time as the youngest district. The then NPF-led government carved out Noklak sub- division under Tuensang district in December 2017 as the 12th district, but it became fully functional only on July 10 this year.

Local MLA L Khumo graced the celebrations there. "Even in the most difficult times of combating COVID-19, the government had resolved the major differences relating to creation of Noklak district and notified it as the 12th district of the state," said CM Rio in his Independence day speech delivered at the Secretariate Plaza.

"This has fulfiled the long cherished aspiration of the people," he said. Conveying good wishes to the people of Noklak, Rio hoped that there will be all round development in all spheres of activity in the new district.