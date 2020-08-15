Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM pledges on Independence Day not to 'rest' until economy is 'back on track'

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 15 (ANI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday pledged not to "rest" until the economy of the state is "back on track".

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 15-08-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 14:58 IST
Punjab CM pledges on Independence Day not to 'rest' until economy is 'back on track'
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 15 (ANI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday pledged not to "rest" until the economy of the state is "back on track". During his Independence Day speech earlier today, Singh announced some welfare measures for people, which include providing six lakh jobs for youth over the next two years, of which one lakh will be in the government sector.

"My government has already helped 13.60 lakh youth to get employment/self-employment under the flagship 'Ghar Ghar Rozgar' scheme," said Punjab CM, while announcing virtual 'job mela' in September with the target of placing fifty thousand youth in the private sector. "50,000 government jobs will be provided to the youth in Financial Year 2021 and another 50,000 in FY 2022.

While reiterating his government's commitment to incentives for the industry to attract more investment in Punjab, the CM said that investment of Rs 63,000 crores had already been realised on the ground with the potential of two lakh jobs in the state. An amount of Rs 4,700 crore had already been disbursed to 5.62 lakh farmers under the debt waiver scheme, as per Singh, and over the next few months, the state government will also give debt relief to the tune of Rs 520 crores to landless farmers and workers.

"The state government will soon enact a new land leasing law, to secure the land ownership of the farmers and the rights of tenants on agriculture land," he added. Meanwhile, on the infrastructure front, 1,300 km of state and national highways would be constructed amounting to an investment of over Rs 12,000 crore in the next two years. While 28,830 km of rural link roads had already been repaired over the last three years with an expenditure of Rs 3,278 crores, the next two years are expected to witness the repair work of another 6,162 km of link roads with an investment of Rs 834 crores, as per the Punjab CM.

The CM announced the construction of 750 rural sports stadiums across the state in the next two years. He went on to announce Rs 2,500 crore investment in the next two years, in Phase II of the Smart Village Campaign (SVC), for which Phase I covering 19,132 rural works has already been completed at a cost of Rs 835 crores. "All rural households of the state will have piped potable drinking water connections in the next two years with an expenditure of Rs 1,200 crore," he said.

Another Rs 1,046 crore will be spent under the Urban Environment Improvement Programme (UIEP) in the next two years, while efforts will be made to make Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojna universal, with coverage of all rural and urban households in the state for health insurance of five lakh rupees each, the CM added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers identify clue to improve artificial vision for patients with retinitis pigmentosa

A team of Korean researchers have found an important link that could potentially improve the performance of retinal prostheses creating an artificial vision for blind individuals. The Korea Institute of Science and Technology KIST announced...

NEP will play important role in making India self-reliant: PM Modi

Education has a crucial role to play in making India self-reliant and prosperous and the new National Education Policy has been introduced with this objective, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Addressing the nation on Indias 7...

C'garh CM announces scheme for school students

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday announced to launch a special scheme under which school students will be able to learn in their respective localities in view of the suspension of classes due to the coronavirus outbrea...

1,863 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths reported in Telangana

As many as 1,863 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported from Telangana on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 90,259 in the state. According to the State Health Department, the total number of cases includes 23,379 active cases,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020