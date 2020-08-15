Left Menu
Punjab CM virtually inaugurates 2 major projects for Mohali

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, in his address during the state-level Independence Day program in Mohali, virtually inaugurated of two major projects for Mohali district, a 66 KV sub-station and construction of the building of Punjab Biotechnology Incubator.

ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 15-08-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 15:52 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, in his address during the state-level Independence Day program in Mohali, virtually inaugurated of two major projects for Mohali district, a 66 KV sub-station and construction of the building of Punjab Biotechnology Incubator. "The 66KV Sub-station 1 will be set up at Sector 82 in IT City Mohali-2, while the Punjab Biotechnology Incubator building is being constructed at a cost of Rs 31 crore in Knowledge City, Sector 81," said the Chief Minister.

The construction of the Incubator building was started recently by PWD (B&R), and work is in progress in the basement. The Chief Minister also made a special mention of the people who had performed exceptional service during the pandemic and said awards will be bestowed on these men and women by his government on January 26, 2021.

Two of the people mentioned by Singh in his speech, Dr Manjeet Singh, and Dr Harmandeep Kaur were present at the Independence Day program in Mohali. Dr Manjeet Singh, is a civil surgeon in Mohali, who led from the front and went to high exposure zones /containment zones, despite battling leukemia.

While, Dr Harmandeep Kaur, the District Epidemiologist had to move her one-year-old child back to her parental home to ensure safety as she worked day and night, going to the field, for extensive contact tracing, testing, and taking preventive measures. On the occasion, Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, along with Mohali DC, presented a framed preamble of the Constitution on behalf of the people of the district to the Chief Minister. (ANI)

