Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patnaik hoists national flag, lauds healthcare workers for fight against COVID-19

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hoisted the national flag at in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day and paid tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during freedom movement and lauded the COVID warriors for their significant role in the fight against pandemic in the state.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 15-08-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 16:18 IST
Patnaik hoists national flag, lauds healthcare workers for fight against COVID-19
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressing the public in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Picture courtesy: Naveen Patnaik's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hoisted the national flag at in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day and paid tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives during freedom movement and lauded the COVID warriors for their significant role in the fight against pandemic in the state. "India is fighting a battle against COVID-19, I pay tribute to the COVID Warriors of the state who are playing a crucial tole in this fight, due to their dedication, the COVID-19 recovery rate is high in Odisha, while death rate lowest in the country," Patnaik said addressing the people here.

He said that every life is precious and that no individual will be deprived of COVID-19 treatment due to monetary constraints. "The state government has taken several steps to continue economic activities during the lockdown period. We have taken steps to continue agriculture activities, infrastructure development and to provide livelihood support. Help is also being provided to the poor and laborers. Odisha has also received investment proposals worth Rs 12,000 crore during this period," he added.

"While the Agriculture growth rate in the country during 2019-2020 was 2.80 per cent, the growth rate in Odisha was 7.61 per cent," he said. Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP), Special Security Battalion and State Brass Band participated in the function.

However, the general public was not allowed to participate in the Independence Day celebrations keeping in view the restrictions imposed in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Vice Marshal Subramaniam pens book on conflicts since 1972

Retired Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam will come out with a comprehensive account of war and conict in contemporary India&#160;over&#160;the past ve decades next month. Full Spectrum Indias Wars, 1972-2020 is a sequel to the military hi...

Ex-Vice Marshal Subramaniam pens book on conflicts since 1972

Retired Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam will come out with a comprehensive account of war and conict in contemporary India&#160;over&#160;the past ve decades next month. Full Spectrum Indias Wars, 1972-2020 is a sequel to the military hi...

Rajasthan: 686 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths; infection tally nears 60,000-mark

Rajasthan recorded 686 fresh coronavirus cases and 13 deaths due to the disease on Saturday, taking the states infection tally to 59,378. The COVID-19 death toll in the state stands at 859, officials said.A total of 14,462 people are underg...

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced the Lieutenant Governors gold medal for honesty, integrity and meritorious public service for the year 2020. The officers who have been awarded for the medal include Principal Chief...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020