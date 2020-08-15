Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fresh guidelines for Remdesivir injection for private hospitals treating govt patients in Karnataka

The Karnataka government has said that while Remdesivir injections have already been used in government hospitals, the same benefits will be extended to the patients referred through the government to private hospitals.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-08-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 16:45 IST
Fresh guidelines for Remdesivir injection for private hospitals treating govt patients in Karnataka
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka government has said that while Remdesivir injections have already been used in government hospitals, the same benefits will be extended to the patients referred through the government to private hospitals. "The injection Remdesivir is already being used in government hospitals. lt has been decided that the same benefit should be extended to the government patients, who are under treatment in private hospitals against 50% of the beds shared in those hospitals," said a press release on the guidelines issued by the Karnataka government on Friday for the use of the injection.

The guidelines said, "Remdesivir, a nucleotide analogue prodrug that inhibits viral RNA polymerases has shown in vitro activity against SARS-CoV-2. lt is a broad-spectrum can be antiviral medication developed by the biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, used for drug trial on critically ill COVID-19 patients." "The private hospital will raise demand for the issue of injection Remdesivir to Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST). ln case of Bengaluru the request will be sent to the Regional Consultant, SAST and in respect of the other districts, it will be sent to the District Co-ordinator of SAST," the guidelines added.

It said the SAST will issue advice to Karnataka State Drugs Logistics and Warehousing Society (KSDLWS) for the issue of Remdesivir injection to Regional Consultant and District Co-suggesting number of injections to be distributed. "The KSDLWS will issue the Remdesivir injection on receipt of advice from the SAST to the Regional Consultant, Bangalore, SAST and District Co-ordinator in other districts to the private hospitals duly recording batch number, date of manufacture and other relevant details from the District Warehouse of KSDLWS," the guidelines added.

"The private network hospital will use injection Remdesivir for the COVID-19 patients admitted against the government quota. The hospital will administer the drug to the patient based on the clinical condition as per the clinical protocol issued by the Clinical Expert Team of Karnataka from time to time," the release said. "With regards to other districts, the same manner of distribution will be there. The Regional Consultants/ ARCs of SAST will co-ordinate with the District Co-ordinators who will collect the injection Remedisivir from the district warehouses of KSDLWS and distribute to the hospital in the same manner suggested above," the guidelines added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia produces first batch of COVID-19 vaccine - Interfax

Russia has produced the first batch of its new vaccine for COVID-19, the Interfax news agency quoted the health ministry as saying on Saturday, hours after the ministry reported the start of manufacturing.Some scientists said they fear that...

Mamata meets Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at his official residence during a courtesy visit. Banerjee was accompanied by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha and Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, among ...

Ex-Vice Marshal Subramaniam pens book on conflicts since 1972

Retired Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam will come out with a comprehensive account of war and conict in contemporary India&#160;over&#160;the past ve decades next month. Full Spectrum Indias Wars, 1972-2020 is a sequel to the military hi...

Ex-Vice Marshal Subramaniam pens book on conflicts since 1972

Retired Air Vice Marshal Arjun Subramaniam will come out with a comprehensive account of war and conict in contemporary India&#160;over&#160;the past ve decades next month. Full Spectrum Indias Wars, 1972-2020 is a sequel to the military hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020