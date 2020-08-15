J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced the Lieutenant Governor's gold medal for honesty, integrity and meritorious public service for the year 2020. The officers who have been awarded for the medal include Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Mohit Gera, Anti Corruption Bureau director Anand Jain, Finance Department special secretary Shamim Ahmad Wani, Geology and Mining director Vikas Sharma, Reasi Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib, Director Sheep Husbandry, Kashmir, Abdul Salam Mir, and Director Horticulture, Jammu, Ram Savak.

M Y Itoo, director-general Budget, Finance Department; Rajeshwar Singh, senior superintendent of police; Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma, HoD Department of Micro Biology, GMC, Jammu and Dr Anjum Farhana, HoD Department of Microbiology, GMC, Srinagar are the other nominees. The award carries a Gold Medal, Rs 51,000 cash, a citation and a certificate, an official spokesperson said.