MP: Chouhan unveils statue of 'Bharat Mata' at Shaurya Smarak

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday unveiled a 25-feet-tall bronze statue of "Bharat Mata" here, noting that it was in keeping with the wishes of several people, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-08-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 17:05 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday unveiled a 25-feet-tall bronze statue of "Bharat Mata" here, noting that it was in keeping with the wishes of several people, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. The statue was installed in the premises of Shaurya Smarak, a war museum and memorial, on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

"Several people including Sarsanghchalak (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat, who had come to pay tribute to the brave soldiers at Shaurya Smarak, felt that there should be a statue of Bharat Mata here. This dream came true today," Chouhan was quoted saying in a release. Describing the statue, an official of the state Public Relations Department said Bharat Mata is shown standing on a lotus in "Ashirvachan" (giving blessings) posture holding the national flag.

Ashok Chakra, national song and national anthem have also been engraved on the pedestal of the statue, he said. Shaurya Smarak, built on a 13-acre land in Bhopal, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 14, 2016.

