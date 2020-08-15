Mobile internet services restored in Kashmir Srinagar:

Internet services on mobile devices were restored in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday after remaining suspended for several hours as a precautionary measure on the occasion of Independence Day.

J-K on a new journey of normalcy and development, says LG in his Independence Day speech Srinagar: A new era of normalcy and development has dawned in Jammu and Kashmir due to the changes effected in the last one year, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday and expressed the resolve to make peace, progress and social harmony the most integral part of the transformed narrative.

Rajasthan CM Gehlot urges people to counter divisive forces Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Saturday called for keeping democracy intact and urged people to counter divisive forces.

Adityanath remembers freedom fighters on I-Day Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remembered Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day on Saturday.

Punjab CM promises jobs, debt relief for landless farmers Mohali: Pitching for the revival of the state economy, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced relief for landless farmers and said his government will help youth get six lakh jobs over the next two years. .

Subdued I-Day celebrations in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh due to COVID-19 Chandigarh: In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Punjab, Haryana and their joint capital Chandigarh celebrated Independence Day on Saturday in a subdued manner by following safety guidelines.

Rawat announces development projects for Gairsain on Independence day Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced a dozen development projects for Gairsain on the occasion of Independence Day, saying its planned development is now the priority of the state government.