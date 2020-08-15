Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sidelights of I-Day celebrations at Red Fort

-- The prime minister, accompanied by the GOC, proceeded towards the saluting base where a combined Inter-Services and Police Guard presented a general salute to him. -- He walked to the ramparts of the Red Fort and unfurled the tricolour around 7.30 am.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 17:23 IST
Sidelights of I-Day celebrations at Red Fort
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered his seventh consecutive address from the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day during which he unveiled his vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' to make India a global manufacturing hub. -- Modi arrived at the Red Fort at 7:18 am.

-- The prime minister, who unfurled the national flag at the 17th-century Mughal monument, paired a cream and saffron turban and a half-sleeve kurta. -- Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

-- The secretary introduced the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi area, to Modi. -- The prime minister, accompanied by the GOC, proceeded towards the saluting base where a combined Inter-Services and Police Guard presented a general salute to him.

-- He walked to the ramparts of the Red Fort and unfurled the tricolour around 7.30 am. Major Shweta Pandey assisted PM Modi in unfurling the national flag. -- The guards presented the national salute as the band played the national anthem amid a 21-gun salute.

-- The prime minister addressed the nation for 86 minutes. For the seventh year in a row, he spoke from an open-air podium and not a bullet-proof glass enclosure. -- The coronavirus pandemic cast a shadow on this year's celebrations. The guest list was pruned significantly.

-- The attendees, including the guests, ministers, diplomats, officials and security staff, all sported masks and followed physical distancing measures. -- Even security personnel frisking invitees were wearing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits. -- The school children, who have been an important element of the celebrations every year, were missing this time. Instead, 500 NCC cadets were present at the event.

-- Usually, the Red Fort lawns are filled to the brim during the Independence Day. But this time, some chairs remained empty. -- Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Union ministers Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Harshvardhan and Prakash Javadekar.

-- Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and chiefs of the three services Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Admiral Karmabir Singh were also present on the occasion. -- A cloud cover kept the mercury in check but high humidity levels caused some inconvenience to the attendees.

--The prime minister applauded the grit and resilience of the frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19. He also stressed the need to become self-reliant..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

JKPCC top leadership not invited to official I-Day functions: Chief spokesperson

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Saturday accused the Union Territory Administration of not inviting the partys top leaders to attend official Independence Day functions. It is unfortunate that the UT administration did not extend any invi...

Sports awards selection panel to meet on August 17 and 18 to pick winners

The 12-member committee constituted by the sports ministry to select this years National Sports Awards will meet here on August 17 and 18 to handpick the winners. The meeting will be held in person at the Sports Authority of India SAI headq...

ZEE5 announces new web-series 'Zidd' with Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Saturday announced&#160;its next original series Zidd, featuring actors&#160;Amit Sadh and Amrita Puri in the lead.&#160; Described as a tale of conviction, persuasion, passion and commitment, the show will narra...

Keesara Tehsildar arrested with over Rs 1 crore bribe in Hyderabad

Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB raided the residence of Erva Balaraju Nagaraju, Tehsildar of Keesara in Medchal-Malkajgiri district and recovered over Rs 1 crore in cash. ACB officials laid a trap here on Friday night and caught Nagar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020