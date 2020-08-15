64 new COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya; tally rises to 1,292

Meghalaya reported 64 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the northeastern state's tally to 1,292 officials said. Health Services director Aman War said 34 COVID-19 cases were detected in West Garo Hills district that includes eight Border Security Force (BSF) troopers.

East Khasi Hills district reported 19 COVID-19 cases, Ri-Bhoi (9) and North Garo Hills (2), he said. A total of 15 patients also recovered from coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total recoveries in the state to 596, War said.

Of the total 1,292 COVID-19 cases in the state, 690 are active as 596 people have recovered from the disease and six have died. East Khasi Hills has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 438 which include 87 BSF personnel and 72 Armed Forces personnel, War said.