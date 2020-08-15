Noida: Nearly 2 dozen vehicles impounded on I-Day for flouting COVID curbs

Nearly two dozen vehicles were impounded across Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Owners of nearly 1,600 vehicles were issued challans for similar violations across the district, which has so far recorded over 6,400 coronavirus cases and 43 deaths, according to official figures.

Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four people, is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar. "A total of 4,514 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,511 of them, while another 20 were impounded," the police said in a statement.

A total of Rs 1,11,600 was collected in fines during the action, the police said. The Noida-Delhi border, which was closed for normal public movement since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March, has been reopened since August 1. Checking at the border was intensified on Friday and Saturday in view of the Independence Day, officials said.