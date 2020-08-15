BSF always prepared to face internal and external security challenges: IG

Left Menu
BSF Inspector General N S Jamwal of Jammu frontier on Saturday said his force always remains prepared to face internal and external security challenges and take necessary measures to ensure the safety of border residents.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-08-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 20:09 IST
Jamwal was speaking after hoisting the tricolour at Octroi Border Outpost on the outskirts of Jammu to mark the 74th Independence day. Image Credit: ANI

"For us, the internal and external security challenges remain always in our mind... the threat is always there, especially on the western border and the border residents do face a lot of trouble," Jamwal said. He said the border guarding force is doing its best to ensure that local residents feel secure. "Our effort is that the border residents also live a peaceful life like those living in other parts of the country," the BSF officer said, adding the borders are safe and so are the people living in the close vicinity. On the challenge posed by the outbreak of COVID-19, Jamwal said the BSF was successful in controlling its spread. "It was a big challenge and we have emerged successful against the novel disease after taking appropriate and necessary precautionary measures," he said. A BSF spokesman said the border guarding force celebrated the Independence Day with enthusiasm and zeal at all its camps across Jammu region while maintaining social distance and following other guidelines to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. The BSF also planted trees on the occasion, he said.

