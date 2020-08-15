U'khand reports 325 fresh COVID-19 cases

Left Menu
A total of 325 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 11,940 while the death toll rose to 151 with four more fatalities, according to the health department's bulletin.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 15-08-2020 21:02 IST
A total of 325 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 11,940 while the death toll rose to 151 with four more fatalities, according to the health department's bulletin. Three deaths were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh and one from Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, it said.

Haridwar district reported a maximum of 135 fresh cases, Nainital 62, Dehradun 34, Rudraprayag 27, Udham Singh Nagar 23, Tehri 16, Chamoli 13, Almora nine, Pauri three, Champawat two and Pithoragarh one, it added. With the addition of the new cases, Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,940, of which 7,748 have recovered from the infection, 44 have migrated out of the state and 151 have died.

The number of active cases stands at 3,997, according to the bulletin..

