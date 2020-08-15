Public sentiment demanded that CBI probe Sushant case: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said it was a "public sentiment" that the probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death be conducted by the CBI even though he believes in the capability of the Maharashtra Police. Governments of Maharashtra and Bihar have locked horns over the jurisdiction to investigate the Rajput case.

The Bihar government had recommended a CBI probe, days after Patna police registered an FIR against the late actor's Mumbai-based girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty on the charge of abetment of suicide. Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 this year.

"I have worked with the Maharashtra Police for the last five years, so I know their capabilities. However, sometimes, police function under political pressure which should not happen," the former chief minister told reporters when asked whether he believes in the Maharashtra police. He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a COVID care centre for journalists.

Fadnavis said the supreme court will pass an appropriate order in the matter so that no comparison is made between Maharashtra and the Bihar Police in the case. "I have been saying since the first day that Maharashtra police are the best," he added.

"The kind of situation arose in (Sushant case)...a public sentiment got created that this case should go to the CBI. That is why it has gone to the supreme court," he said.