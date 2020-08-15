Left Menu
In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Baghel made the demand and highlighted the significance of the language, a public relations department official said. It has been 20 years of the formation of Chhattisgarh as a state, but in terms of culture it has a separate identity in ancient history, the chief minister stated.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 15-08-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 21:35 IST
Include Chhattisgarhi in 8th schedule of constitution:CM to PM
In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Baghel made the demand and highlighted the significance of the language, a public relations department official said. Image Credit: Twitter(@bhupeshbaghel)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday demanded the Centre to include Chhattisgarhi language, mainly spoken in the state, in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Baghel made the demand and highlighted the significance of the language, a public relations department official said.

It has been 20 years of the formation of Chhattisgarh as a state, but in terms of culture it has a separate identity in ancient history, the chief minister stated. "Chhattisgarhi language has a history of its own. The grammar of the dialect, prepared by Hiralal Kavyopadhyay and edited and translated by George A Grierson, was published in the Journal of the Asiatic Society of Bengal in 1890. A wide range of quality literature of Chhattisgarh is also available and it is continuously increasing," the letter said.

The Eighth Schedule to the Constitution lists the official languages of the Republic of India. "Sub-dialects and some other languages are also prevalent in the state, but the majority of the people in the state use Chhattisgarhi as a language of communication along with other regional dialects," he added.

Baghel further said that apart from Hindi, Chhattisgarhi has been adopted as the official language of the state. Chhattisgarhi Rajbhasha Diwas is also observed on November 28 every year in the state.

Chhattisgarh Rajbhasha Aayog has also been constituted to promote and preserve the tradition and linguistic diversity of the state, he said. Baghel stated the Centre had earlier informed that inclusion of Chhattisgarhi and other languages of the country in the Eighth Schedule is under consideration.

The CM urged the PM to consider his demand on priority in accordance with the sentiments of the people of the state, the official said...

