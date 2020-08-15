MP: Two held for poaching chital deer

Two persons were arrested inMadhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Saturday for poaching achital deer, a forest department official said

Officials have seized dismembered parts of the chitalfrom the accusd Janam Singh (40) and Devi Singh Gaud (48), hesaid

The duo hunted down the deer with the help of dogsnear Datni pond under Gopalganj forest circle, and cut off itshead with an axe, he added.