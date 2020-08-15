Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala gold smuggling case: ED interrogates suspended IAS officer

Sivasankar was summoned to the office of the Enforcement Directorate here in the afternoon and his interrogation continued till late evening, they said. Sivasankar, the suspended principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was summoned by the ED for questioning a day after it filed a written submission in a Special Court here that he was fully aware that the integrity of Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the case, was dubious and his further questioning was required in connection with the case.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 15-08-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 22:41 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED interrogates suspended IAS officer

The Enforcement Directorate probing the money trails in the Kerala gold smuggling case interrogated suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar for five hours on Saturday, sources said. Sivasankar was summoned to the office of the Enforcement Directorate here in the afternoon and his interrogation continued till late evening, they said.

Sivasankar, the suspended principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was summoned by the ED for questioning a day after it filed a written submission in a Special Court here that he was fully aware that the integrity of Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the case, was dubious and his further questioning was required in connection with the case. The agency, which secured the custody of Suresh, had on Friday informed the special court that Suresh has claimed that she had "considerable influence" in the Chief Minister's Office.

The ED had said when Suresh was questioned, she revealed her "closeness" with Sivasankar. The agency had also informed the Court that it has also been revealed that when the state machinery was in UAE from October, 17, 2018 to October 21, 2018 seeking assistance of the Indians there for flood relief, Suresh had meetings with Sivasankar.

According to official sources, Sivasankar was earlier interrogated by the ED in connection with the case. Sivasankar was earlier interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate probing separate cases related to the gold smuggling using diplomatic channels through international airport, Thiruvananthapuram.

Multiple agencies including NIA, Customs and Enforcement Directorate are probing the case of smuggling of gold worth over Rs 100 crore through diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate at Thiruvananthapuram since November last year.PTI TGB SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala reports 1,608 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Kerala reported 1,608 new cases of Covid-19 and seven deaths on Saturday. With this, the active cases in the state reached 14,891, while the total death toll is 146, according to the state Health Minister. Sharing details, Health Minister K...

Kerala: 100 kg ganja worth Rs 1 cr seized, two held

Keralas Excise Department has arrested two persons and seized 100 kilograms of ganja cannabis worth around Rs 1 crore from a vehicle at Tholpetty check post in Keralas Wayanad on Saturday.A total of 100 kilograms of ganja cannabis has been ...

Tennis player tests positive in Prague

A tennis player has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of an ATP Challenger event in PragueThe ATP tour tweeted that the player has entered mandatory quarantine at his home in line with ATP and Czech health protocolsIt did not identi...

Rain washes out third day of England-Pakistan 2nd Test

Rain washed out the day three play of the second Test between England and Pakistan at Ageas Bowl on Saturday. Rain and bad lights did not allow the start of play on day three and the day ended without a ball being bowled.Earlier on Friday, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020