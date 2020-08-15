Kerala: 100 kg ganja worth Rs 1 cr seized, two held
Kerala's Excise Department has arrested two persons and seized 100 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) worth around Rs 1 crore from a vehicle at Tholpetty check post in Kerala's Wayanad on Saturday.ANI | Wayanad (Kerala) | Updated: 15-08-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 23:00 IST
"A total of 100 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) has been seized after a vehicle was searched at the Tholpetty check post. The ganja was hidden in the vehicle which was also carrying vegetables and is estimated to be worth around 1 crore rupees. Two people have been arrested," they said.
The arrested persons were from Kalpetta and Kollam. (ANI)
