Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tiger cub named after soldier who died in Galwan Valley

A royal Bengal tiger cub at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, has been named as 'Santosh' in honour of late Colonel Santosh Babu on the occasion of Independence Day.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-08-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 23:12 IST
Tiger cub named after soldier who died in Galwan Valley
Asha, female Royal Bengal Tigeress gave birth to three cubs in Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, one named 'Santosh'. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A royal Bengal tiger cub at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, has been named as 'Santosh' in honour of late Colonel Santosh Babu on the occasion of Independence Day. Paying tribute to the Indian soldier Col. Santosh Babu, who was among the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash, the zoological park authority named one of the three cubs of a female Royal Bengal tigress after him.

Recently, a female Royal Bengal Tigress, Asha gave birth to three cubs during the lockdown period. Out of three male cubs, one has been named 'Santosh' and the other two cubs are named 'Surya' and 'Sankalp'. The zoological park also celebrated the 74th Independence Day by hoisting the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, N Kshitija, curator of the Park said, "This day is celebrated as a festival of India, which has come into being after long struggle and sacrifice." (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

ANALYSIS-In lawsuit, 'Fortnite' maker to test idea of iPhone as market unto itself

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

South African leader lifts lockdown restrictions after COVID-19 infections fall

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday that all indications were that South Africa had reached the peak of COVID-19 infections, as he announced a sweeping removal of lockdown restrictions on the economy. In a televised add...

Turkey slams Biden's past call for U.S. to back Erdogan opponents

Turkey on Saturday condemned as interventionist comments that U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden had made in December when he advocated a new U.S. approach to the autocrat President Tayyip Erdogan and support for opposition pa...

Indore resident sends Poclain machine for Ram temple construction

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya performed a religious ceremony for a Poclain machine sent by a resident of Devuradia for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Dinesh Beniwal, a resident of Devguradia, who has sent the ma...

I-Day: Indore's Central Jail releases 26 prisoners for good conduct

On the occasion of Independence Day, Indore Central jail authority released 26 prisoners for their good conduct in the jail on Saturday. According to the jail authority, these prisoners were serving their sentence of life imprisonment in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020