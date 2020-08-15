Telangana: Over 830 grams of gold siezed at Shamshabad Airport

A total of 837.2 grams of smuggled gold was seized from the inner pockets of four passengers at Shamshabad Airport on Saturday, said the customs officials.

"Today, AIU B Batch has booked four cases of smuggling of gold against four passengers. The passengers arrived by flight no. SV3750 from Riyadh concealed the gold in their inner pockets and in checked-in baggage totally weighing 837.200 gms valued at Rs 45,62,740," said an official.

More details are awaited. (ANI)