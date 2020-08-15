Left Menu
Telangana: Godavari river crosses danger mark following incessant rainfall

The Godavari river in Telangana crossed the first level warning on Saturday and overflowed into the temple town of Bhadrachalam, after several parts of the state experienced incessant rainfall, M. V. Reddy, Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector informed.

ANI | Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) | Updated: 16-08-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 23:59 IST
The Godavari river in Telangana water levels reached 45 feet on Saturday, 2 feet above the first danger level. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Godavari river in Telangana crossed the first level warning on Saturday and overflowed into the temple town of Bhadrachalam after several parts of the state experienced incessant rainfall, M. V. Reddy, Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector informed. "Due to heavy rains from the past 4 days, the Godavari river flood level has been rising gradually. At 45 feet, it has crossed the first flood warning level of 43 feet. The people of nearby zones are requested to be vigilant and the sectoral and respective zone authorities should take relief measures in the flood-prone areas," he said,

He also advised the Bhadrachalam sub-collector office to stay alert for calls to the control room numbers and advised relief workers to evacuate people from flood-hit areas to rehabilitation centres. The Bhadrachalam sub-collector's office has been advised to stay alert for calls to the control room number. It has been directed to rescue the people from the flood-hit areas to safer areas and rehabilitation centres.

Meanwhile, floodwater has accumulated at the Taliperu reservoir and the irrigation officials have lifted 7 gates and released 17,626 cusecs of water downstream. (ANI)

