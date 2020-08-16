Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jagan Mohan Reddy, N Chandrababu Naidu wish MS Dhoni after his retirement from international cricket

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu offered their best wishes to former India cricketer MS Dhoni after he announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 16-08-2020 03:20 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 03:17 IST
Jagan Mohan Reddy, N Chandrababu Naidu wish MS Dhoni after his retirement from international cricket
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy / TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu offered their best wishes to former India cricketer MS Dhoni after he announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. N Chandrababu Naidu took to the social media platform Twitter where he said: "I wish @msdhoni all the best as he embarks on a new journey in life. We will miss you donning the Indian jersey and giving us some of the best cricketing moments. You've made India proud and we value that very much. Farewell #MSDhoni."

"Congratulations @msdhoni on a magnificent career. The legacy you are leaving behind will continue to inspire generations of cricket enthusiasts around the world. Best wishes for your future endeavours" tweeted Jagan Mohan Reddy. India's World Cup-winning captain Dhoni on Saturday announced retirement from the international cricket.

Dhoni made his ODI debut in 2004 and since then changed the face of Indian cricket with his calm demeanour, sharp understanding of the game, and astute leadership qualities. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

ANALYSIS-In lawsuit, 'Fortnite' maker to test idea of iPhone as market unto itself

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Can Flyers respond to Canadiens in Game 3?

Some storylines have emerged in Eastern Conference playoff series between the Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers as they head into Game 3 in Toronto knotted at one win each. The Canadiens have found a source of inspiration -- playin...

Mexican president says jobs gained back in August, reversing trend of losses

Mexico added back 52,455 jobs in August, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday, hailing the news as a sign of recovery after the country lost more than 1 million jobs in the formal economy due to the coronavirus pandemic.Th...

Coyotes ride Kuemper past Avs, avoid 3-0 hole

A dazzling Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes past the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Saturday in Edmonton, preventing the Coyotes from going down 3-0 and giving the new life in their playoff series. Colorado still leads the...

Trump vows to trigger 'snapback' of Iran sanctions at U.N.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would move next week to trigger a snapback of sanctions on Iran at the United Nations.Well be doing a snapback, Trump told reporters one day after the U.N. Security Council rejected a U.S. bid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020