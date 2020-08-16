Coimbatore man offers prayers to Mahatma Gandhi on Independence Day
A man, Thangavel, offered prayers at a temple of Mahatma Gandhi which was built by him in the Saravanampatti area of Coimbatore on the occasion of Independence Day.
A man, Thangavel, offered prayers at a temple of Mahatma Gandhi which was built by him in the Saravanampatti area of Coimbatore on the occasion of Independence Day. He said, "I constructed this temple in 1993. I am very influenced by the principles of Gandhiji."
Thangavel decorated the temple with various freedom fighters' photographs. Iconic Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar's statue also stands near Gandhi's statue. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi to mark the occasion.
The 74th Independence Day function was relatively muted this year in terms of participation of people in view of the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)
