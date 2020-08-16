Uttarakhand: Two gardens built as tribute to martyred security personnel

Two gardens have been built in Uttarakhand's Haldwani as a tribute to martyred security personnel, who lost their lives in Galwan and Pulwama. "At the Forest Research Centre of Haldwani, the Galwan Shaheed Vatika and Pulwama Shaheed Vatika have been built in memory of the martyred soldiers in the Galwan Valley and Pulwama," Forest Officer Madan Singh Bisht said on Saturday.

"In this garden, 20 kinds of fruits and flower plants have been planted in the name of the martyred soldiers. The general public will benefit from this as it is a true tribute to the martyrs," he added. India celebrated its 74th Independence Day on August 15. (ANI)