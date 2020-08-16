Over 150 'utkarsh' anganwadi centres inaugurated in Amethi

Union Minister Smriti Irani inaugurated 151 'utkarsh' anganwadi centres and a 'Sakhi' app for its workers, a district official said on Sunday. The Amethi MP inaugurated the centre on August 14 via video conferencing, District Magistrate Arun Kumar said.

He informed that 151 of the 1,943 anganwadi centres in the district were developed as 'utkarsh' (meritorious) in the first phase by a self-help group as per laid down parameters. The 'utkarsh' (meritorious) anganwadi centres have facilities for the physical and mental development of children, informative wall paintings, baby-friendly toilets, blackboards, furniture, electricity supply, drinking water and growth monitoring devices among others, the DM said.