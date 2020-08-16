Left Menu
GPR to be used to locate bodies buried in landslide

Idukki (Kerala) Aug 16 (PTI): Ground Penetrating Radar will be used to locate bodies buried in the landslide at Pettimudi in the district, where the death toll has risen to 58 with the recovery of three more bodies, a senior official said here on Sunday.

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 16-08-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 15:25 IST


Idukki (Kerala) Aug 16 (PTI): Ground Penetrating Radar will be used to locate bodies buried in the landslide at Pettimudi in the district, where the death toll has risen to 58 with the recovery of three more bodies, a senior official said here on Sunday. The GPR would assist the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, fire force personnel and locals, who have been engaged in search and rescue operations for the last nine days, District Collector H Dineshan said.

"We have requested for a Ground Penetrating Radar from Chennai. We hope it will reach here by Tuesday. Currently 12 people are missing," Dineshan told PTI.

A massive mound of earth and slush, triggered by heavy rains, had flattened a row of 20 one-room row houses made of tin and asbestos sheets, which housed at least 82 workers, at Pettimudi in Rajamala on August7. Twelve people were rescued.

On Saturday, one body was recovered and another two on Sunday, taking the toll to 58. The State government had earlier announced that it would ensure rehabilitation of the families of the victims.

Chief Minister PinarayiVijayan, along with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Ministers M M Mani, E Chandrasekharan, Dean Kuriakose MP, MLA S Rajendran, E S Bijimol and other officials had visited the spot on Thursday and evaluated the situation. Vijayan had said that the state government would take care of the education of the survivors' children and the medical expenses of those injured.

