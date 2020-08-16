Man kills wife after argument in Rajasthan's Bundi

A 25-year-old labourer allegedly killed his wife in Rajasthan's Bundi district after she said there was nothing left to eat at home. The incident took place on Friday evening in Dara Ka Nayagaun village under Dablana police station limits.

Nandkishore Bheel hit his wife Sharmabai (22) on the head with a stick and fled from his house. However, he was arrested on Saturday, police said. Nandkishore and Sharmabai, who worked as daily wage labourers, had an argument over shortage of rations at their house, said Dablana SHO Ramvilas on Sunday.

When Sharmabai said they have run out of food and she would return to her parents' house, Nandkishore hit her on the head with a stick and she fell unconscious, police said. The woman was taken to hospital but doctors declared her brought dead, they said.

A case of murder has been registered against Nandkishore and the woman's body handed over to her family members after post-mortem, the station house officer said. The couple got married three years ago and did not have any children. They worked as daily wage labourers in an agriculture field, Ramvilas added.